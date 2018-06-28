Three-legged hedgehog caught on camera

Footage of a three-legged hedgehog sniffing around a back garden has been captured.

Scott Jarvis, who has set up trail cameras and feeding stations in his back garden in Chellaston, Derby, said the mammal has been filmed using its nose to balance.

Mr Jarvis added the hedgehog had returned to his property after he first saw it last year.

"He's quite a bit slower than the other hedgehogs but he manages to cope all right," he said.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said the animal could have lost its leg in an accident but added that it looked "happy and healthy".

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.