Teen with aggressive cancer raises funds for trial

A teenager is raising money for a trial treatment after being told she has terminal cancer.

Maggie, 17, from Hilton in Derbyshire, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, known as alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, after collapsing in hospital in May 2022.

In January, Maggie was told that she could have weeks or months left to live after the cancer had spread to her brain.

Maggie said she "doesn't really believe that" and, together with her family, has raised more than £80,000 to self-fund a trial drug.

Digital journalist: Sian Filcher

