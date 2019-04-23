The teenager keeping classic cars on the road

A teenage classic car apprentice mechanic at a motoring museum has been shortlisted for a national award.

Luke Henshaw, 19, who works at the Great British Car Journey in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has been shortlisted for the title of Visit England's tourism superstar.

He said: "It's quite rewarding working on a car and going 'It didn't work before and it hasn't ran for 20 years and now we have got it running'."

