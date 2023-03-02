Photos captured drone being flown near Hurricane

A man who flew a drone close to a Hurricane aircraft while thousands of people were standing underneath has been prosecuted.

Mark Bagguley used his drone to film Buxton Carnival despite knowing a flypast was due to take place.

The 49-year-old, who is from Chatsworth Road in Fairfield, Derbyshire, was caught after a member of the public captured the drone on camera while photographing the Hurricane.

Video journalist: Caroline Lowbridge

