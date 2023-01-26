'I had no idea deodorant could be fatal'

The father of a girl who died after inhaling aerosol deodorant is warning other parents of the potential dangers.

Giorgia Green, who was 14 and from Derby, had a cardiac arrest after spraying the deodorant in her bedroom.

Her parents have since become aware of other young people accidentally dying after inhaling deodorant.

Video journalist: Caroline Lowbridge

