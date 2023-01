A barber from Derby has been travelling around the UK to give out free haircuts to homeless people.

Mohammed Ali Yaqoub, who owns Mo’s Barbers, moved to the UK from Sudan in 2016.

His barbershop in Normanton is now also a TikTok sensation with over 1.6 million followers.

Digital journalist: Sian Filcher

