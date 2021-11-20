See the Lake District made entirely out of Lego

A man who has built a Lego model of the Lake District has described it as "a bit of fun".

Artist Jon Tordoff, who made the 100 sq ft (9.2 sq m) structure at his cottage in Milford, Derbyshire, said he plans to continue expanding his creation - although he admitted that, were he to add Windermere to his design, it would be 19ft (5.79m) long.

He said he would eventually like to go on display in the Cumbrian national park.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

