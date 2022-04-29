A dog that fell down a hole while walking in the Peak District has been found after being sniffed out by another dog.

Gracie, an eight-year-old black Labrador, went missing in Edale, Derbyshire, during bad weather on Monday.

The following day Lottie led her owner, who was part of the search party, to a hole in the ground.

Gracie's owner, Guy Beggs, said if it was not for Lottie, she probably would have never been found.

