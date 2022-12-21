Police bodycam footage has shown the moment a murderer who killed four people was arrested.

Damien Bendall murdered his victims with a claw hammer at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire in 2021.

The footage shows Bendall tell officers "I've murdered four people", with CCTV also capturing him buying cigarettes after the killings.

He pleaded guilty to murdering Terri Harris, 35, her son John Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, and Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.

Bendall, who also admitted raping Lacey, was sentenced to a whole-life prison term on Wednesday.

