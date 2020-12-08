Why we spent £10k on Christmas decorations

A man who needs a double lung transplant has turned his garden into a winter wonderland for his neighbours.

Mark and Julie Peacock, from North Wingfield, near Chesterfield, have spent around £10,000 decorating their home - money which they have saved from not being able to go on holiday.

Mr Peacock has pulmonary fibrosis and is on a waiting list for the transplant at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester.

The couple have opened their garden to members of the public and are accepting donations to the transplant unit.

"We're hoping for some new lungs for Christmas. That's on his wish list," Mrs Peacock said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

