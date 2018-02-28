A former ski instructor made the most of the wintry weather by taking on a hill in the Peak District.

Jack Mecklenburgh, 33, from New Mills in Derbyshire, took a pair of old skis along while hiking Kinder Scout with his girlfriend and friend on Sunday.

Mr Mecklenburgh, who previously worked as a ski instructor in Canada, described the experience as "pretty sketchy" and warned against novices attempting to do the same.

