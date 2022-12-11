'I want people to ask about my burns'

A mental health therapist who suffered third-degree burns as a toddler wants to use her experience to help others become more body confident.

Roxy Rhodes, 37, from Chesterfield in Derbyshire, fell into a bath full of scalding hot water when she was two.

Mrs Rhodes said: "When you're hiding something, the longer you hide it, the harder it is to then show it.

"Holding on to shame about anything is what makes you vulnerable.

"I like who I am and that's enough."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

