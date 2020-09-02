Two women have joined a national effort to clean war graves around the country.

Mary Webster and Ann Smith are responsible for cleaning 44 war graves around Ashbourne in Derbyshire.

Using nothing more than water, soft bristle brushes and "a lot of elbow grease", the pair volunteer with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and spend hours restoring the headstones back to their former glory.

"It is quite a big commitment but so was giving their lives for us," Ms Smith said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

