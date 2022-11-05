Why mourners are opting to scatter ashes by drone

A former RAF pilot has started a business in which he scatters the ashes of loved ones from a drone.

Christopher Mace, founder of Aerial Ashes, said he was inspired to start the venture after scattering the remains of ex-service personnel at sea during his time in the forces.

The option is being offered to grieving families in the East Midlands after Aerial Ashes formed a partnership with funeral directors A.W. Lymn.

Drone technology has become increasingly prevalent in the funeral world, with A.W. Lymn already offering mourners the option of filming their final farewells from the sky.

"The actual spectacle of the release of the ashes itself does look spectacular and so that's something that is a good takeaway for the families," Mr Mace said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

