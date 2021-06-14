'These cows are like family to me'

A photographer who was diagnosed with clinical depression has said taking pictures of a herd of Highland cows has helped to improve his mental health.

Paul Millard, 41, spends much of his spare time photographing the cows in the Peak District.

Mr Millard, from Chesterfield, has built a following on social media with his photos and says spending time with the animals has helped him to reduce anxiety and stress.

"I've become very fond of the cows. They are kind of like family now," he said.

The Ramblers charity has said walkers should be "mindful and respectful of farms and farm animals", and advise people to avoid getting between cows and their calves.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.