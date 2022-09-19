Children at a school visited by the Queen have signed the national anthem as a tribute to her.

Pupils at the Royal School for the Deaf Derby, which the late Queen visited in 1997, also wrote in a book of condolence.

The Queen watched students at the school sign the national anthem during her visit 25 years ago.

Video journalists: Alex Thorp and Sally Bowman

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.