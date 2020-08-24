'My mum is the only thing keeping me alive'

A woman has credited her mother with keeping her alive, after she quit her job to care for her and her brother.

Avneet, 21, and her brother Eeshar, 25, from Derby, have cystinosis, a rare, genetic disease which damages their kidneys and, for which there is no cure.

Their mother Satinder left her role as an IT consultant to care for the children.

"I just remember [the doctors] saying to us 'no cure' and I couldn't hear anything else after that," she said.

The siblings are on up to 40 tablets a day which help manage their symptoms, including a drug which has to be taken every six hours to increase their life expectancy.

Avneet said: "My mum is the only thing that is keeping me alive. That's both literal and emotionally. She means the world to me.

"She's made sure I can live with the same opportunities as other kids."

Video journalist: Emma Snow

