An exhibition is being held to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush generation in Derby.

Old photographs, workers' uniforms and carnival displays feature in the exhibition at Derby Museum and Art Gallery.

"We've had members of the community come in and find themselves in a picture or find relatives in a picture and they're the things that have really connected," Tony Butler, executive director at Derby Museums, said.

The Derby West Indian Community Association: Culture and Legacy exhibition will be on display until 4 September.

