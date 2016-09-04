The female stonemason saving a little piece of history

A stonemason working on the restoration of a famous stately home wants there to be more opportunities for women to learn about masonry work.

Alice Eaton, 30, said: "It might be because the construction industry is aimed at a male audience."

Haddon Hall, near Bakewell, Derbyshire, was largely built in the 16th Century and has been used in numerous films and TV shows, including Pride and Prejudice.

Ms Eaton, from Derbyshire, said: "The idea of it [Haddon Hall] not being here and not having that history would be really sad."

Video journalist: Chris Waring