A care leaver who worked full-time at Taco Bell has celebrated receiving her A-level results.

Massa Horsepool, 18, from Shirebrook, Derbyshire, balanced her studies with living alone after becoming estranged from her parents.

The student at Vision West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield attained an A in criminology and Cs in law and psychology.

She said the results will enable her to study at the University of Law in Nottingham.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.