'I broke the world record with my last ever run'

A woman has been told she might never run again after running a marathon every day for 106 days - but has become a world record holder in the process.

Kate Jayden, from Hartington, Derbyshire, finished her final run on 15 April, despite suffering a broken knee.

Her achievement has now been verified by Guinness World Records and her efforts have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

She said: "I didn't realise that that last day that I was going to tie up my running shoes... that that was going to be my last long distance run."

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.