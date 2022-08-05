A bus fire has caused traffic disruption on a busy route in Derby.

The blaze, involving a Trent Barton Red Arrow bus on the A52, was reported to Derbyshire Police at 08:55 BST on Friday.

A force spokesman said there had been no injuries reported and the fire was now out.

Long queues were reported around the city's Pentagon island.

A Trent Barton spokesman said: “The driver safely evacuated all the passengers and there were no injuries. We will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident."

