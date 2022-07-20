Bin collections in a part of Derbyshire started an hour early on Tuesday so staff could finish before temperatures reached their peak.

The UK has recorded temperatures of more than 40C (104F) for the first time, with a surge in fires across the country and several rail services cancelled.

Erewash Borough Council refuse collectors gathered at the main depot in Ilkeston, with many thankful for the early start.

"It's better to start early and get done. I'd start even earlier if we could," Craig Wilson said.

Some residents came out to provide the refuse workers with bottles of water and ice cream as they completed their rounds.

