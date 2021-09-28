The first baby beavers to be born in Derbyshire for 800 years have been caught on camera.

Two male and two female beavers were taken from Scotland to Willington Wetlands last year following a lengthy absence from the county.

The footage was shared by the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, which described the new arrivals as being "great news for the reintroduction of an entire ecosystem that has been lost here in Derbyshire."

The dam-building rodents have been released in parts of England and Wales in the hope they can restore wetland habitats and boost other species.

