Gas explosion blasts worker into air

A worker was blown off his feet when a gas pipe exploded beneath him.

The man was using a machine to install fence posts when it ruptured a gas main in Wessington, Derbyshire on Tuesday.

Firefighters from across the county attended the scene and homes were evacuated while the area was made safe.

Alfreton Community Fire Station said on Facebook the man was "completely fine, just a little shook up".

