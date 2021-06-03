A barbershop is organising rambles in the Peak District to help improve men's mental health in the wake of the pandemic.

Friends Matt Dryden and Josh O'Callaghan run Aretê hair salon in Nottingham and the pair started inviting clients on wellbeing walks as lockdown measures eased.

The walks, which have since grown increasingly popular, place a focus on improving mental health through talking and exercising in the great outdoors.

The link between barbershops and men's mental health has been recognised by the NHS which, in 2020, announced barbers would receive training to help spot the signs of mental health problems in their customers.

"It's like a barbershop on the move," Mr Dryden said of the wellbeing walks.

"Everyone has really good chats in barbershops. You seem to open up a bit more.

"It's therapy for me and Josh as well as everybody else."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

