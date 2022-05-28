Members of an angling group say they want to inspire more people with disabilities to take up the sport.

The group's members, from across Yorkshire and Derbyshire, are able to enjoy fishing at Ladybower Reservoir with professional guidance.

Troy Chadwick, from Sheffield, who is the group's co-ordinator, says it is "amazing the difference you can see in people" once they get out on the lake.

When people get fishing at Ladybower, where the group is based, "they come back smiling", he adds.