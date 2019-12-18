People living with dementia and their carers have been exploring the Peak District as part of a programme of accessible walks.

The ranger-led rambles are also attended by those who have lost relatives to dementia.

"What we have to hold on to is, at this moment, in this lovely place, we're all enjoying ourselves," John Anfield, Peak District National Park ranger, said.

The walks are organised through a partnership of the Peak District National Park Authority and Still Waters, a café in Buxton, Derbyshire, which caters for people with dementia.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.