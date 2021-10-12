A fire dog is hanging up his heat-proof shoes and stepping down from his role in fire investigation work after seven years.

Dexter, an eight-year-old year old cocker spaniel, investigates the causes of blazes across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire together with his handler Dave Coss.

When he finds something of importance, he is rewarded with a tennis ball.

Mr Coss, who is also retiring from his role as a fire investigator at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "He will retire with me and come and live with the family, as part of the family.

"You can't do this job for 30 years and then not [miss it]. I've just enjoyed it all my career."

Video journalist: Emma Snow

