A Conservative MP who called for the Prime Minister to resign said it may have helped local Tories in the elections.

Nigel Mills, MP for Amber Valley, previously said Boris Johnson should stand down after he received a lockdown party fine.

The Tories held on to Amber Valley Borough Council, gaining two seats and strengthening their hold on the authority it took from Labour in 2021, with a total of 30 councillors.

Mr Mills said some had told him he "should have supported him [the Prime Minister] more".

"If it helped moved the agenda locally on to the performance of the local council and the local candidates I think that's the right thing, so I'm glad if people think that helped," he said.

