A 95-year-old man who says he was told by doctors he would never walk again following a fall is now a regular at a local Parkrun.

Harold Messam attends the weekly five kilometre (three mile) event at a park in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, which he completes in under an hour.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.