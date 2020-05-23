'Doing Parkrun at 95 is something different'

A 95-year-old man who says he was told by doctors he would never walk again following a fall is now a regular at a local Parkrun.

Harold Messam attends the weekly 5km (three-mile) event at a park in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, which he completes in under an hour.

Mr Messam, from Breaston, said: "I'll keep doing what I can while I can. [That] is my policy.

"To me it's not a race. It's achieving, finishing what I've started."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

