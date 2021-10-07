A woman has described the moment she saw her new nipples, following surgery for breast cancer.

Emily, from Nottingham, received the tattoos from Derbyshire beauty therapist Dawn Barlow, who has been giving away some treatments for free.

Emily, who said she had struggled to get the treatment on the NHS during coronavirus, said: "It's like a jigsaw puzzle. This is one of the final pieces."

Although the tattoos are flat to the touch, tattooists use ink to give them a physical dimension.

Ms Barlow, who herself had breast cancer, said: "I wanted to give something back."

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

