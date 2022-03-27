Abuse won't stop Muslim hiking group

A group set up to inspire Muslims to explore the great outdoors has gone from strength to strength, despite receiving abusive comments on social media.

In their latest event, walking group Muslim Hikers saw more than 120 people rambling together at Stanage Edge in the Peak District, Derbyshire.

