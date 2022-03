Plans to transform a disused Derbyshire quarry into a water park have met with a mixed response.

The site at Crich has been out of use for more than a decade but developers hope to turn it into a resort complete with 152 hotel rooms.

Residents are worried about the impact of the extra traffic, and on nearby Crich Tramway Village.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.