A 93-year-old hospital patient has been able to take a trip down memory lane with the help of a giant touchscreen tablet.

Gladys Reed had been missing familiar surroundings after falling and breaking her hip, so staff at Chesterfield Royal Hospital arranged for her to be taken on a virtual visit of her home and church where she was married.

The online tour of Church Of The Immaculate Conception in Spinkhill, where she married husband Colin 73 years ago, led to her sharing memories with staff.

"I can’t believe it," Ms Reed said. "I have never seen anything like it. It's brought a lot of memories back of a place I love.

"It's made me so happy seeing my house. I miss home."

