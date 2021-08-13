A group set up to inspire Muslims to explore the great outdoors has gone from strength to strength, despite receiving abusive comments on social media.

In their latest event, walking group Muslim Hikers saw more than 120 people rambling together at Stanage Edge in the Peak District, Derbyshire.

After the group shared pictures from a walk last year on Facebook, some users left abusive comments, with one writing: "Leave this place alone for the proper walkers."

The negative comments were met with an "outpouring of love and support" from others and the Muslim Hikers group continues to grow.

Founder Haroon Mota said there is a "huge level of underrepresentation" and the organised events were designed to build members' confidence.

"We are here for everyone and the outdoors is for everyone as well, so I think we should all get outside and enjoy it more," he added.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

