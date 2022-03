A large crowded gathered to watch the return of an ancient football game.

Ashbourne Royal Shrovetide Football is believed to have been played in the Derbyshire town since 1667 but the pandemic led to the 2021 event being cancelled.

The ball was "turned up" in the centre of the town on Tuesday afternoon to get play under way.

