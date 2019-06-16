The grime artist teaching students how to rap

An international grime artist has swapped the stage for the classroom to teach college students how to rap.

Elijah Branford, aka Eyez, has started teaching music at Derby College while completing his teacher training.

The rapper, who is a former student at the college, has performed at the O2 in London and his music has been streamed by millions online.

Derby College said it hoped the lessons, which cover the genres of grime, drill and hip-hop, will help more teenagers in the city to engage with higher education.

"I really wanted to give back to the youth and I really wanted to be that change that I want to see in education, especially when it comes to music," Mr Branford said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

