At the age of three, Nadia Jane Asamoah was enrolled into a performing arts school.

Now she runs a successful dance studio in Derby, which has become a safe place for young people to talk about their problems.

She said some of the young members have had "harsh upbringings".

"They're not just coming to a dance class, they're joining a family," she added.

"They're making friends for life. I'm like a mum to all these kids."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

This story features on We Are England, to be broadcast in the East Midlands on Wednesday 23 February at 20:00 GMT or available afterwards on iPlayer.

