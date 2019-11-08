"Devastating" levels of flooding have hit parts of Derbyshire after a deluge of heavy rain.

Temporary flood defences were installed in Matlock and Matlock Bath, as the Environment Agency issued dozens of flood warnings for the county following Storm Franklin.

The warnings in place are mostly on the River Derwent but there are also several warnings for the River Wye.

Derbyshire Police said the storm was expected to continue to cause disruption across the county throughout Monday.

Matlock Town Council described the levels of flooding in the town as "devastating".

