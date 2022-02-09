A man who crashed his car into a lorry while racing with friends has been jailed for 16 months.

Declan Webster had his ex-partner and a three-year-old child in the car when the crash happened on 8 August 2020.

Sentencing Webster at Derby Crown Court, a judge said it was a "miracle" no-one was killed.

Two other men were also jailed.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.