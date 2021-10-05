High winds have caused a Peak District waterfall to seemingly flow in reverse.

The water was filmed blowing back up and over the 98ft (30m) tall Kinder Downfall in Derbyshire during stormy conditions on Tuesday.

The waterfall has a habit of looking impressive in extreme weather - ice climbers made the most of the freezing conditions in February 2019 by climbing up it.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.