A 91-year-old woman who was waved to by hundreds of Derby County fans marching through the city at the weekend, said she was left feeling "like royalty".

Lifelong Rams fan Betty Milner, whose nursing home overlooks Pride Parkway was serenaded with chants of "grandma, grandma, give us a wave" as fans walked past, she and her carer told BBC Radio Derby.

About 10,000 Rams marched to the game against Birmingham on Sunday carrying banners and chanting in response to the financial crisis at the club.

