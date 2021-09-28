'Beaver dating agency' proves a success

Footage of beavers making themselves at home in a Derbyshire nature reserve has been captured.

The dam-building rodents were filmed grooming each other and gnawing trees at Willington Wetlands, where they were released last year.

Beavers were hunted to extinction in Britain in the 16th Century for their fur, meat, and scent glands.

But they have been reintroduced to parts of Scotland, England and Wales in the hope they can restore wetland habitats and boost other species.

"All of our beavers had never met before they were released into Willington Wetlands, so it was a bit of a beaver dating agency when we brought them all on site," Kate Lemon, regional manager at the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said.

She added the beavers' behaviour suggested the arrival of kits in the spring was a possibility.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.