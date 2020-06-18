A woman has said she started a dog toy library for her community after she received local support when she lost her two border terriers.

Janet Simmonds, from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, said six years ago her dogs, aged three and one, ran off chasing rabbits and did not return.

They were later found dead on a railway line, presumably having been hit by a train.

"It wasn't a happy ending unfortunately," she said.

"But behind me I had a massive support group on a Facebook page.

"It was just so positive and encouraging. Local people were absolutely brilliant."

She said she had set up the box at Gallows Inn Recreation Ground to "pay something back".

Video journalists: Emma Snow and Heidi Booth

