The man who learned woodturning after sight loss

A man who learned woodturning after losing his sight has begun teaching the skill to children with disabilities.

Chris Fisher, from Hulland Ward, Derbyshire, was diagnosed with toxoplasmosis, an infection which can contracted from animal faeces or infected meat, after going blind in 2008.

