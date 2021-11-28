Blind woodturner: 'I don't want my eyesight back'

A man who learned woodturning after losing his sight has begun teaching the skill to children with disabilities.

Chris Fisher, from Hulland Ward, Derbyshire, was diagnosed with toxoplasmosis, an infection which can be contracted from animal faeces or infected meat, after going blind in 2008.

Five years later, Chris - a former auto technician - decided to teach himself woodturning from YouTube videos and the craft has now become his career.

He also works with a charity, teaching the skill to children with autism.

