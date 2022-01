A procession of Stormtroopers paraded through the streets ahead of the funeral of a "huge" Star Wars fan.

Paul Wadley, 55, died last month, two years after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The sci-fi characters went through his hometown of Ashbourne, Derbyshire, on 30 December.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.