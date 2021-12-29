Derbyshire bus driver's inspiring journey to help others
A woman who has been named as the UK's best bus driver has been speaking about how she used her experiences of family tragedy as a means to support her passengers.
Karen Miles was crowned bus driver of the year in the UK Bus and Coach Awards for her work during the pandemic.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.